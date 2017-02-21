How the San Francisco Giants spent their offseason vacations
Joe Panik broke more than a few Bay Area hearts when he announced his engagement to high school sweetheart Brittany Pinto. The two got engaged on Central Park's Bow Bridge, and tied the knot over the offseason in New Jersey.
