Gunman who nearly hit, then shot pedestrian in SF gets plea deal
Easy Chang, 27, was released from jail on Feb. 10 after pleading guilty to a felony count of assault with a firearm. He was charged with shooting a man he nearly struck in a crosswalk in San Francisco's Western Addition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|20
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|174
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|13 hr
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Feb 15
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC