Grateful Bread - New Israeli-Kosher Bakery Gets Warm Welcome In San Francisco

On December 25, 2016, the first day of Hanukkah, Maureen Krantz and her family made a special trip into the city from their home in Berkeley just to try the Israeli-style sufganiyot at Frena , San Francisco's highly anticipated new kosher bakery. "We had been hearing about it for weeks," said Krantz, who is director of community engagement for Camp Ramah Northern California and keeps a kosher home.

