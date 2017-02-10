Four-bedroom San Francisco home seeks only $799,000
Because we live in a topsy-turvy world where a San Francisco single-family home under $1 million is considered a downright bargain, this Ingleside home is just that-a veritable steal. Featuring four beds, three baths, and 1,622 square feet, the house at 26 Caine Avenue could certainly use some work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|1 hr
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|9
|Illegal Aliens
|1 hr
|James Ridgeway
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|2 hr
|lides
|57
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|7 hr
|davy
|18
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|18 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|173
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC