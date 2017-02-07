Flooding, rockslides around San Franc...

Flooding, rockslides around San Francisco

The latest storm in the wet California winter has brought triggered street flooding and rockslides today around the San Francisco Bay Area. Emergency workers in Sonoma, north of San Francisco, rescued motorists who had driven around barricades and into rushing floodwater covering a highway.

