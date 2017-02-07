Flash flood watch issued for San Fran...

Flash flood watch issued for San Francisco

Another barrage of another atmospheric river rains has wreaked havoc upon the Bay Area during the evening and-most egregiously-during this morning's commute. And with that, a flash flood watch has been issued for San Francisco and coastal areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for San Francisco County was issued at February 08 at 2:43PM PST

