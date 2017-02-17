Faira expands to San Francisco after regulatory scrutiny
In January, the startup was working on resolving charges by a Washington state regulator of operating as an unlicensed brokerage, according to the agency. Faira listings make a typical offer of compensation to buyer's brokers, but also provide a discounted price to unrepresented buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|12 hr
|Inquisitor
|20
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|174
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|18 hr
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Feb 15
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC