Evacuees might not go home until Oroville Dam spillway is repaired
Erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway is seen, bottom, as water continues to flow down the main spillway, top, of the Oroville Dam, Monday in Oroville The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream. OROVILLE >> Helicopters dropped giant rock-filled sandbags into place Monday to shore up a California reservoir that had threatened to breach its banks and unleash a 30-foot wall of water, but officials said an evacuation order covering nearly 200,000 people would stay in place until they are sure it's safe to return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|18 hr
|DR X
|80
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Mon
|Joshua
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Mon
|Gremlin
|13
|Emergency Aid
|Sun
|Phillip Stanley
|2
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Illegal Aliens
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC