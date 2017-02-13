ENDECE Opens San Francisco Office

ENDECE Opens San Francisco Office

ENDECE, LLC announced that it is opening an office in San Francisco, establishing a West Coast presence that reinforces its commitment to advancing its pipeline of novel therapeutics for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The new office, on California Street in San Francisco's Financial District, places ENDECE in close proximity to leading life sciences companies, researchers, and investors, enhancing its access to partnerships and venture capital opportunities.

