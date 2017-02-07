Drifters plead guilty to San Francisc...

Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco/Marin murders

12 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

A young couple charged with a pair of homicides in Fairfax and San Francisco pleaded guilty Monday and waived their rights to appeal, the prosecution said. Morrison Lampley, 24, and Lila Alligood, 19, both admitted to charges of first-degree murder, District Attorney Edward Berberian said.

