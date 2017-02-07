Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco/Marin murders
A young couple charged with a pair of homicides in Fairfax and San Francisco pleaded guilty Monday and waived their rights to appeal, the prosecution said. Morrison Lampley, 24, and Lila Alligood, 19, both admitted to charges of first-degree murder, District Attorney Edward Berberian said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o...
|8 hr
|okimar
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|172
|Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ...
|Mon
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|6
|Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Phart By Text
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|77
|Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15)
|Feb 5
|True Phart
|6
|old nancy plosi losing it
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC