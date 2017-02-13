Dogs Falling Ill From Dangerous Hidde...

Dogs Falling Ill From Dangerous Hidden Bacteria at SF Parks

A hidden danger in water-logged San Francisco parks is making dogs sick at a heightened rate, according to veterinarians. Wild animals such as skunks, racoons, coyotes and rodents urinate and excrete bacteria in their urine.

