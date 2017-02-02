Data: Self-driving cars need less hum...

Data: Self-driving cars need less human help

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening, according to data made public Wednesday by California transportation regulators. The data reflect safety-related incidents reported by 11 companies that have been testing more than 100 vehicles on public roads, primarily in the Silicon Valley neighborhoods where the technology has grown up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 35 min davy 57
News Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15) 2 hr Venceremos 19
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 9 hr telling it straight 1
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 12 hr Well Well 3
"Calexit" ----fools group----- 14 hr A true Californian 2
old nancy plosi losing it Wed Well Well 2
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Wed Rosa_Winkel 61,392
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC