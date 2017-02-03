Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal filed by the Trump administration late Saturday night, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.
