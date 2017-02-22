City eyes aid for homebuyers: South S...

City eyes aid for homebuyers: South San Francisco officials consider...

Attaining the American dream of home ownership may become easier for South San Francisco city workers under a program designed to help those wishing to live in the community they serve. South San Francisco officials will discuss during a Wednesday, Feb. 22, study session launching a down payment assistance program reserved for city employees in the home buying market.

