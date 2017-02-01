Calling All Trumpistas: Why Red States Should Stand With San Francisco's Sanctuary City Lawsuit
"Even if today the ox being gored is liberal San Francisco, tomorrow it could easily be Texas or South Dakota." Mention one of the roughly 300 sanctuary jurisdictions in the U.S. to a hot-blooded conservative and you're likely to get an earful of hate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|30 min
|Battle Tested
|52
|Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15)
|47 min
|Battle Tested
|18
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|3
|"Calexit" ----fools group-----
|6 hr
|A true Californian
|2
|old nancy plosi losing it
|19 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,392
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC