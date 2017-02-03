California university students sue over Trump travel ban
Three California university students are challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban in another lawsuit prompted by the president's executive order. The federal suit filed Thursday in San Francisco says the ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries is unconstitutional and has created hardships for the students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|7 hr
|Geezer
|75
|old nancy plosi losing it
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|3
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|2
|Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Venceremos
|19
|"Calexit" ----fools group-----
|Thu
|A true Californian
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,392
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC