"California is a nation, not a state": A fringe movement wants a break from the U.S.
About 15 people huddled in a luxury apartment building, munching on danishes as they plotted out their plan to have California secede from the United States. "I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of an independent California," Geoff Lewis said as he stood in a glass-walled conference room adorned with California's grizzly-bear flag and a sign reading "California is a nation, not a state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|175
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Feb 17
|Inquisitor
|20
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Feb 15
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC