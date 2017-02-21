Body found in SF Bay Area creek could be missing woman
FREMONT >> Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating whether a body discovered in a creek is a woman who plunged into the swollen waters after she lost control of her car during a rainstorm. The East Bay Times reports Friday that a man walking his dog discovered the body Thursday evening in Fremont, which is east of San Francisco.
