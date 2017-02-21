Body found in SF Bay Area creek could...

Body found in SF Bay Area creek could be missing woman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

FREMONT >> Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating whether a body discovered in a creek is a woman who plunged into the swollen waters after she lost control of her car during a rainstorm. The East Bay Times reports Friday that a man walking his dog discovered the body Thursday evening in Fremont, which is east of San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 9 hr Magic Utah Uwear 4
Sanctuary city morbid humor Thu Impeach Jerry Brown 2
Twitter to shut down the entire website Thu first amendment 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Feb 21 Inquisitor 30
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 21 MAGA2016 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC