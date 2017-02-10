Best non-restaurant Valentine's Day plans in the Bay Area
You can start a serious lovers' spat about which venues to hit up for Beer Week on Valentine's Day - they're happening at bars and breweries throughout the Bay Area. But a couple of events that should be especially popular on the 14th are at Zeitgeist , with its "Anti-Valentine's Day" tappings of 10 special-release or rare Lagunitas beers with live music, and Temescal Brewing's release of a Push Pop Creamsicle IPA.
