Artist teams up with Air Tattoo to decorate hare
THE Royal International Air Tattoo has teamed up with artist Izzy Burton for this year's Cirencester March Hare Festival. Concept artist Izzy, 23, who studied at Farmor's School in Fairford, was chosen by the Air Tattoo to decorate its five foot hare, which will be featured in the 2017 Cotswold Trail as part of the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|15 hr
|Khan
|15
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Wed
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 13
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Emergency Aid
|Feb 12
|Phillip Stanley
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC