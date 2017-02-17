America's affordable housing crisis has reached a new milestone
In the final quarter of last year, Americans spent the highest share of their incomes on mortgage payments since 2010, according to real estate company Zillow. The economy's improvement after the housing crash generated new buyer demand for housing, even though the homeownership rate remained historically low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|177
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|10 hr
|Geezer
|80
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Feb 17
|Inquisitor
|20
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Feb 15
|The rent is too high
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC