A woman's purse was snatched Wednesday afternoon at Pier 33 in San Francisco, officials said.

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A woman was robbed of her passport, credit cards and cash after an assailant snatched her purse Wednesday afternoon at San Francisco's Pier 33, a popular tourist destination, officials said. The robbery occurred 1:50 p.m. at Pier 33 on the Embarcadero, near Alcatraz Landing, where cruises to Alcatraz Island are available, police said.

