A woman's purse was snatched Wednesday afternoon at Pier 33 in San Francisco, officials said.
A woman was robbed of her passport, credit cards and cash after an assailant snatched her purse Wednesday afternoon at San Francisco's Pier 33, a popular tourist destination, officials said. The robbery occurred 1:50 p.m. at Pier 33 on the Embarcadero, near Alcatraz Landing, where cruises to Alcatraz Island are available, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|anonymous
|173
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|8 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|41
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|Thu
|spud
|16
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|6
|Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o...
|Thu
|whats the scoop
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|John C
|78
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC