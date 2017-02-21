A look at the legal path ahead for the Trump travel ban
President Donald Trump's travel ban has been frozen by the courts, but the White House has promised a new executive order that officials say will address concerns raised by judges that have put the policy on hold. The first order was met by legal challenges, confusion at airports worldwide and mass protests.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|4 hr
|-ROXIE-
|2
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|16 hr
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|2
|Twitter to shut down the entire website
|Thu
|first amendment
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Battle Tested
|97
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|Wed
|koool
|6
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
