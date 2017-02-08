A look at the judges who will rule on...

A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban

There are 10 comments on the KRON 4 story from 12 hrs ago, titled A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide as soon as Thursday whether to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns. Here's a look at their backgrounds, judicial decisions and questioning during arguments in the case this week: Canby rarely hears cases anymore.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 4 hrs ago
Panic in the White House when the Dictator Twins (Trump and Bannon) attempt to bypass the principle 'innocent until proven guilty in a court of law'
.
Each accused immigrant is entitled to his/her day in court individually; not subjected to being humiliated and herded like cattle as if they were still living in the middle east

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gordon

Philadelphia, PA

#3 3 hrs ago
Illegals are not entitled to anything.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#4 2 hrs ago
Trump can ignore the 9th Circus and their BS orders.

Not a thing they can do about it.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#5 2 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Trump can ignore the 9th Circus and their BS orders.

Not a thing they can do about it.
I hope so. Contempt of court will be jailable (and impeachable)

You are all frustrated because the American checks and balances has CHECKED these unconstitutional orders.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 1 hr ago
Gordon wrote:
Illegals are not entitled to anything.
If the Immigration and Naturalization Authority does its job *everybody* will be legal; following our historic footsteps from distant nations onto stolen Indian Land

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Geezer

United States

#7 1 hr ago
Horacio wrote:
<quoted text>

I hope so. Contempt of court will be jailable (and impeachable)

You are all frustrated because the American checks and balances has CHECKED these unconstitutional orders.
"a 1952 immigration law that gives the president the ability to suspend entry "of all aliens or any class of aliens" into the US when he deems it "detrimental to the interests of the United States."
A 1965 revision of the law, however, says individuals cannot be "discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa" because of their "race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence".
"the language applies only to immigrants. Tourists, students and other temporary residents could still be kept out."
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38766...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gordon

Philadelphia, PA

#8 1 hr ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>If the Immigration and Naturalization Authority does its job *everybody* will be legal; following our historic footsteps from distant nations onto stolen Indian Land
Take a powder

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Greandpa Smithers

Harrodsburg, KY

#9 1 hr ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Panic in the White House when the Dictator Twins (Trump and Bannon) attempt to bypass the principle 'innocent until proven guilty in a court of law'
.
Each accused immigrant is entitled to his/her day in court individually; not subjected to being humiliated and herded like cattle as if they were still living in the middle east
That's right! Toot the global horn. Throw open our borders. Let anybody and everybody into this country. Provide them with welfare and public housing. Don't vet. Who cares if terrorists can easily slip in. Don't ask them to assimilate. We need Muslim here who demand sharia law.

How is all of that working in Europe?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#10 1 hr ago
Geezer wrote:
<quoted text>
"a 1952 immigration law that gives the president the ability to suspend entry "of all aliens or any class of aliens" into the US when he deems it "detrimental to the interests of the United States."
A 1965 revision of the law, however, says individuals cannot be "discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa" because of their "race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence".
"the language applies only to immigrants. Tourists, students and other temporary residents could still be kept out."
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38766...
A solid argument exists on a few fronts.

Immigrants coming to USA for live saving medical services do NOT constitute a detrimental threat. Resident aliens who are returning home having been extremely vetted, do NOT constitute a detriment to our country.

Intent of the order is the issue. The intent, while craftily written shows discrimination. Actual events post EO shows discrimination.

The 9th circuit will uphold the TRO on the presidents EO.
The Supreme Court being divided 4- 4 barring an unexpected turn on either party's side, will result in the Ban being restricted.

At the very least, it will have to be changed and be more clear on preserving morality and the innocent people.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#11 1 min ago
Greandpa Smithers wrote:
<quoted text>
That's right! Toot the global horn. Throw open our borders. Let anybody and everybody into this country. Provide them with welfare and public housing. Don't vet. Who cares if terrorists can easily slip in. Don't ask them to assimilate. We need Muslim here who demand sharia law.

How is all of that working in Europe?
Bible religions come in hundreds of different denominations: Methodists; Presbyterians; Catholics; Dieharts Bible and Tire; etc; ad nauseam
http://images.flatworldknowledge.com/berglee/...
.
Same with Islam
.
Islam has different denominations just like bible bangers do: Sunni; Shi`ite; Ahmadiyyas; etc
http://www.dummies.com/religion/islam/muslims...
.
The immigration people keep a list of which denominations are safe and which are terrorists
.
Trump filled the White House cabinet with the planet's worst bible terrorists so he can keep a close eye on their anti-government activities. They can't be trusted worth a doodle
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce... 1 hr dP cassie 12
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 5 hr Now_What- 6
News Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o... 6 hr whats the scoop 10
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 17 hr John C 78
Fairfield area fraud 18 hr Guest 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Tue anonymous 172
News Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ... Mon Jesus Latter Day ... 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC