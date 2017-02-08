There are on the KRON 4 story from 12 hrs ago, titled A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide as soon as Thursday whether to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns. Here's a look at their backgrounds, judicial decisions and questioning during arguments in the case this week: Canby rarely hears cases anymore.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.