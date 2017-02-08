A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban
Three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide as soon as Thursday whether to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns. Here's a look at their backgrounds, judicial decisions and questioning during arguments in the case this week: Canby rarely hears cases anymore.
#1 4 hrs ago
Panic in the White House when the Dictator Twins (Trump and Bannon) attempt to bypass the principle 'innocent until proven guilty in a court of law'
Each accused immigrant is entitled to his/her day in court individually; not subjected to being humiliated and herded like cattle as if they were still living in the middle east
#3 3 hrs ago
Illegals are not entitled to anything.
#4 2 hrs ago
Trump can ignore the 9th Circus and their BS orders.
Not a thing they can do about it.
#5 2 hrs ago
I hope so. Contempt of court will be jailable (and impeachable)
You are all frustrated because the American checks and balances has CHECKED these unconstitutional orders.
#6 1 hr ago
If the Immigration and Naturalization Authority does its job *everybody* will be legal; following our historic footsteps from distant nations onto stolen Indian Land
United States
#7 1 hr ago
"a 1952 immigration law that gives the president the ability to suspend entry "of all aliens or any class of aliens" into the US when he deems it "detrimental to the interests of the United States."
A 1965 revision of the law, however, says individuals cannot be "discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa" because of their "race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence".
"the language applies only to immigrants. Tourists, students and other temporary residents could still be kept out."
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38766...
#8 1 hr ago
Take a powder
#9 1 hr ago
That's right! Toot the global horn. Throw open our borders. Let anybody and everybody into this country. Provide them with welfare and public housing. Don't vet. Who cares if terrorists can easily slip in. Don't ask them to assimilate. We need Muslim here who demand sharia law.
How is all of that working in Europe?
#10 1 hr ago
A solid argument exists on a few fronts.
Immigrants coming to USA for live saving medical services do NOT constitute a detrimental threat. Resident aliens who are returning home having been extremely vetted, do NOT constitute a detriment to our country.
Intent of the order is the issue. The intent, while craftily written shows discrimination. Actual events post EO shows discrimination.
The 9th circuit will uphold the TRO on the presidents EO.
The Supreme Court being divided 4- 4 barring an unexpected turn on either party's side, will result in the Ban being restricted.
At the very least, it will have to be changed and be more clear on preserving morality and the innocent people.
#11 1 min ago
Bible religions come in hundreds of different denominations: Methodists; Presbyterians; Catholics; Dieharts Bible and Tire; etc; ad nauseam
http://images.flatworldknowledge.com/berglee/...
.
Same with Islam
.
Islam has different denominations just like bible bangers do: Sunni; Shi`ite; Ahmadiyyas; etc
http://www.dummies.com/religion/islam/muslims...
.
The immigration people keep a list of which denominations are safe and which are terrorists
.
Trump filled the White House cabinet with the planet's worst bible terrorists so he can keep a close eye on their anti-government activities. They can't be trusted worth a doodle
