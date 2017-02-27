$4 million awarded to son in S.F. woman's death
A jury has awarded $4 million to the son of a 51-year-old San Francisco woman who was struck and killed by a Golden Gate Transit bus while she was out on a morning jog. Lori Helmer , a finance executive, was jogging at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2014, when a bus turning left from Lombard Street onto Van Ness Avenue hit her in a crosswalk.
