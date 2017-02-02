2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal C...

2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal Craigslist Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Anti-Trump March Canceled Over Safety Concerns Organizers have canceled a planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, saying they had concerns about safety. 2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal Craigslist Robbery Police say they've arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 4 hr Retribution 62
News Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15) 10 hr Venceremos 19
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 16 hr telling it straight 1
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 20 hr Well Well 3
"Calexit" ----fools group----- 21 hr A true Californian 2
old nancy plosi losing it Wed Well Well 2
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Wed Rosa_Winkel 61,392
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC