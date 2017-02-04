1 injured after San Francisco apartme...

1 injured after San Francisco apartment fire

One person was critically injured Saturday afternoon following an apartment fire in San Francisco's Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhood, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on Dorland Street at approximately 1:18 p.m., said San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

