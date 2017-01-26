With legal fight raging, confusion reigns over Trumpa s immigration order
Immigration attorneys said Sunday they were fighting violations of a federal court ruling to stop deportations, warning that travelers from seven Muslim countries were still at risk of detention or removal under President Donald Trump's immigration order. Despite at least four court rulings halting deportations or ordering attorney access, violations persisted at airports across the country as wrenching scenes unfolded of visa holders being forced onto planes or relatives waiting in vain for elderly loved ones in detention.
