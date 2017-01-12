Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco

21-year-old Juan Naranjo was found un... -- The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI Monday in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawye... -- European leaders reacted Monday to a wide-ranging interview with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that touched on a variety of European issues from NATO to Brex... Time is limited to nominate deserving individuals for the 2017 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.