What could Trump do to the Bay Areaa s sanctuary cities?

What could Trump do to the Bay Area's sanctuary cities?
Word spread from one end of the nation to the other early Wednesday that President Trump was about to go after so-called “sanctuary cities” and counties, jurisdictions whose leaders have promised to fight efforts to hand over illegal immigrants to the federal government for deportation. Politico reported that family members of people killed by immigrants in the United States illegally have been invited to participate in an executive order ceremony, according to one person familiar with the event's planning.
