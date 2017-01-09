Well-Known Comic Book Author Arrested...

Well-Known Comic Book Author Arrested In San Francisco Child Porn Bust

9 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A San Francisco author known for his work in comic books and non-fiction cultural criticism was arrested, police announced late Friday, after he allegedly uploaded "graphic child pornography to YouTube." In a news release sent Friday, the San Francisco Police Department says that 59-year-old Mission Bay resident Gerard Jones was arrested at an area coffee shop on December 29 following an investigation by their Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

