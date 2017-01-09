Well-Known Comic Book Author Arrested In San Francisco Child Porn Bust
A San Francisco author known for his work in comic books and non-fiction cultural criticism was arrested, police announced late Friday, after he allegedly uploaded "graphic child pornography to YouTube." In a news release sent Friday, the San Francisco Police Department says that 59-year-old Mission Bay resident Gerard Jones was arrested at an area coffee shop on December 29 following an investigation by their Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|epa
|147
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sun
|gwww
|15
|Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW
|Sun
|BLDM
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Jan 5
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC