VIDEO: More than 40 rabbits rescued after attempts to sell online
More than 40 rabbits were rescued in San Francisco after their owner tried selling them online for "meat or pets," according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control. The owner is accused of making Craigslist.com post to try and sell the rabbits, Animal Care and Control officials said.
