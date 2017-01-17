Unstable cliff causes closure of major San Francisco road
San Francisco public works crews shut down O'Shaughnessy Boulevard, between Malta Drive and Del Vale Avenue, Wednesday to stabilize a cliff that has been eroding in recent rain storm.
