Unstable cliff causes closure of majo...

Unstable cliff causes closure of major San Francisco road

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

San Francisco public works crews shut down O'Shaughnessy Boulevard, between Malta Drive and Del Vale Avenue, Wednesday to stabilize a cliff that has been eroding in recent rain storm. San Francisco public works crews shut down O'Shaughnessy Boulevard, between Malta Drive and Del Vale Avenue, Wednesday to stabilize a cliff that has been eroding in recent rain storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rent is too damn high 15 hr Polk Street Pete 1
Michael Savage Wiener and staff Jan 17 Re fu mrs prissy 2
Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco Jan 17 SeniorlyTeam 1
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Jan 17 Getting 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Jan 17 anonymous 162
A San Francisco Night Jan 15 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Francisco County was issued at January 19 at 4:28AM PST

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC