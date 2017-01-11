Unknown Cyclist Sets Fire To San Francisco Porta-Potty
A cyclist burned down a Western Addition portable toilet Tuesday morning, sparking fears that San Francsico's infamous Toilet Torcher had again taken up his or her evil ways. According to the San Francsico Police Department, some time between 3:56 a.m. and 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s rode a bicycle up to a porta-potty located on the 1800 block of Turk Street, which is between Broderick and Divisadero Streets .
