UCSF Receives Its Largest Donation, $...

UCSF Receives Its Largest Donation, $500 Million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

UCSF has received a $500 million gift, one of the largest ever given to an American university. UC San Francisco announced Wednesday that it has received a stunning $500 million donation - the single largest gift in University of California history and one of the most generous gifts ever given to an American university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 2 hr Candiez7979 20
News Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09) Wed Ladybug 101
Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators Wed Nosie 2
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) Wed All 149
Gay Circus Wed Earl 1
San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25 Jan 10 howefortunate 1
Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW Jan 8 BLDM 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC