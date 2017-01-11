UCSF Receives Its Largest Donation, $500 Million
UCSF has received a $500 million gift, one of the largest ever given to an American university. UC San Francisco announced Wednesday that it has received a stunning $500 million donation - the single largest gift in University of California history and one of the most generous gifts ever given to an American university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
