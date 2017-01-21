UCLA scientists mark Trump's inaugura...

UCLA scientists mark Trump's inauguration with plan to protect climate change data

Scientists rally for climate change research during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco last year. At UCLA, climate scientists marked President Trump's inauguration by making plans to protect their research data.

