Trick Dog Menu #9: The Mural Project
Trick Dog, the official madhatters of the SF cocktail world, have released their ninth biannual menu, the day after the bar and restaurant's fourth birthday. The previous menu was "Trick Dog for President!," and though a bar mascot sounds like as good a candidate as any, it's time to move on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|epa
|147
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Human
|177
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sun
|gwww
|15
|Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW
|Sun
|BLDM
|1
|Sausalito to get Tanks & Armor?
|Jan 6
|Security Desk DT
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Jan 5
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC