Tideline to launch public ferry service Friday from Berkeley Marina to San Francisco

Beginning Friday, East Bay commuters looking to bypass the daily slog across the Bay Bridge will now have a quicker way to cross the bay. Tideline , one of two new private ferry operators to be certified by the state for public commuter service, said on Thursday it will begin making two runs every Friday morning from the Berkeley Marina to Pier 1.5 in San Francisco, marking the first time in more than a decade that a new ferry route has been added to the East Bay commute.

