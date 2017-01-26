Tideline to launch public ferry service Friday from Berkeley Marina to San Francisco
Beginning Friday, East Bay commuters looking to bypass the daily slog across the Bay Bridge will now have a quicker way to cross the bay. Tideline , one of two new private ferry operators to be certified by the state for public commuter service, said on Thursday it will begin making two runs every Friday morning from the Berkeley Marina to Pier 1.5 in San Francisco, marking the first time in more than a decade that a new ferry route has been added to the East Bay commute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ...
|2 hr
|Immigration Officer
|2
|The rent is too damn high
|22 hr
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|22 hr
|Gilbert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Well Well
|167
|help a family in need
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
|Katharine the great white shark
|Jan 24
|marcia neil
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC