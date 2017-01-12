These are the things San Franciscans hold sacred

Although San Franciscans will probably never stop debating which taqueria makes the best burritos, if there's one thing they can agree on, it's that our Mission-style burritos are sacred. Although San Franciscans will probably never stop debating which taqueria makes the best burritos, if there's one thing they can agree on, it's that our Mission-style burritos are sacred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.