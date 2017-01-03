The (very wet) streets of San Francis...

The (very wet) streets of San Francisco - vintage flood photos

March 13, 1971: Market Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, rain fell so violently that it caused a sewer to give out and flood an excavation for the construction of BART. Muni had to substitute buses until the hole was drained, miraculously, in a matter of hours.

