Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US s...

Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Taiwan's leader pledged to bolster her self-ruled island's presence on the international stage as she set off Saturday to visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire. President Tsai Ing-wen said the visits to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador would "show the international society that Taiwan is a capable and responsible partner for cooperation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 37 min Inquisitor 3
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Thu Rufus Hanson 13
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... Thu IBU SOPIAN 2
News Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters Jan 1 the reveal 3
New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G... Jan 1 KaszubWKalifornii 1
"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted Jan 1 Inquisitor 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Dec 31 anonymous 160
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Francisco County was issued at January 07 at 10:19AM PST

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC