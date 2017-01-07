Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

Taiwan's leader pledged to bolster her self-ruled island's presence on the international stage as she set off Saturday to visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire. President Tsai Ing-wen said the visits to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador would "show the international society that Taiwan is a capable and responsible partner for cooperation."

