Strike by West Coast crab fishermen ends after 11 days
An 11-day strike by thousands of West Coast crab fishermen has ended after a successful negotiation of prices with seafood processors. The agreement reached late Friday will restart the sputtering season for much-sought-after Dungeness crabs in Northern California, Oregon and Washington.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|4 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|13
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ...
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|2
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|Jan 1
|the reveal
|3
|New year Fireworks show - rooftop view at the G...
|Jan 1
|KaszubWKalifornii
|1
|"Transgender" Surgery Under Obamacare Halted
|Jan 1
|Inquisitor
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|160
