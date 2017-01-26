SF Sheriff Temporarily Thwarts Wrist Slap For Political Consultant Busted In Child Porn Case
The arrest of high-profile San Francisco political consultant Enrique Pearce in May of 2015 made waves until it didn't, with a bust for over 4,902 images of children in sexual situations leading to allegations that Pearce had 1) stolen a parking meter and 2) was filming unwitting children for his own pleasure at situations like SF's rally honoring the Giants' World Series win in 2014. And now, it appears, he's facing a chilling sentence - three months, to be spent at home, despite the objections of local law enforcement.
