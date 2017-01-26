SF Sheriff Temporarily Thwarts Wrist ...

SF Sheriff Temporarily Thwarts Wrist Slap For Political Consultant Busted In Child Porn Case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

The arrest of high-profile San Francisco political consultant Enrique Pearce in May of 2015 made waves until it didn't, with a bust for over 4,902 images of children in sexual situations leading to allegations that Pearce had 1) stolen a parking meter and 2) was filming unwitting children for his own pleasure at situations like SF's rally honoring the Giants' World Series win in 2014. And now, it appears, he's facing a chilling sentence - three months, to be spent at home, despite the objections of local law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... 5 hr Solarman 1
The rent is too damn high 17 hr mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor 17 hr Gilbert 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 19 hr Well Well 167
help a family in need Wed Well Well 3
Katharine the great white shark Jan 24 marcia neil 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC