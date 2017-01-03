Seven forced from homes in SF when tr...

Seven forced from homes in SF when tree falls on apartments

Two families were displaced early Sunday at 166 Brookdale in San Francisco after a tree was felled during overnight rain and wind storms. Two apartments in a public housing complex in San Francisco were red-tagged Sunday after storm winds blew down a tree, sending it crashing into a building.

