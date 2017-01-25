'Sanctuary cities' undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, second from left, speaks at a post-election event of elected officials and community leaders at City Hall in Seattle. Leaders in Seattle, San Francisco and other so-called "sanctuary cities" say they won't change their stance on immigration despite President Donald Trump's vows to withhold potentially millions of dollars in taxpayer money if they don't cooperate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.