San Francisco's Lunar New Year dining - and a noodle-pulling demo

San Francisco is welcoming the Year of the Rooster in grand style, with lunar new year festivities that run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, culminating in Chinatown's colorful dragon parade and fireworks. The new year is also a time for culinary celebrations, with some spectacular noodle pulling and dumpling pleating unfolding in restaurants across the region.

