San Francisco's City College Prepares...

San Francisco's City College Prepares To Fire Up Marijuana Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

The hits just keep coming for City College of San Francisco , which earlier this month retained its accreditation for the next seven years and recently received a $9 million earmark from the Board of Supervisors to fund free tuition for city residents. Now City College has announced a new curriculum designed to prepare students to join the budding cannabis industry, after the passage of Prop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 2 hr anonymous 170
News Who installs more solar power? Republicans and ... 8 hr Mikey 5
Seperation Supporters 11 hr Inquisitor 10
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... 18 hr USA Today 1
The rent is too damn high Thu mrdia 4
San Francisco Mayor Thu Gilbert 1
help a family in need Wed Well Well 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC