San Francisco's City College Prepares To Fire Up Marijuana Curriculum
The hits just keep coming for City College of San Francisco , which earlier this month retained its accreditation for the next seven years and recently received a $9 million earmark from the Board of Supervisors to fund free tuition for city residents. Now City College has announced a new curriculum designed to prepare students to join the budding cannabis industry, after the passage of Prop.
