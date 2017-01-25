San Francisco woman faces attempted murder charge in wake of stabbing over parking space dispute
A 21-year-old San Francisco woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing over a parking spot last week in San Mateo. Jessica Greenbaum pleaded not guilty to that charge as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and child endangerment at a court appearance Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rent is too damn high
|5 hr
|mrdia
|4
|San Francisco Mayor
|5 hr
|Gilbert
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|167
|help a family in need
|20 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Katharine the great white shark
|Tue
|marcia neil
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Mon
|mikexeznutz
|148
|H-1B visas may be targeted for reform
|Jan 23
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC