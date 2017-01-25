San Francisco woman faces attempted m...

San Francisco woman faces attempted murder charge in wake of stabbing over parking space dispute

A 21-year-old San Francisco woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing over a parking spot last week in San Mateo. Jessica Greenbaum pleaded not guilty to that charge as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and child endangerment at a court appearance Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

