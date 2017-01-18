San Francisco warns a roguea bike sha...

San Francisco warns a roguea bike share startup to seek permission or stay away

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Taking a stand against yet another tech company they say plans to flout local laws with its disruptive service, city officials on Wednesday warned bike sharing startup Bluegogo to seek permission before launching in San Francisco, or else. The Chinese company has run afoul of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors because of its unusual business model that allows users to leave rented bicycles at any public bike rack instead of using designated docking stations, as do most bike share programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

San Francisco, CA

