San Francisco warns a roguea bike share startup to seek permission or stay away
Taking a stand against yet another tech company they say plans to flout local laws with its disruptive service, city officials on Wednesday warned bike sharing startup Bluegogo to seek permission before launching in San Francisco, or else. The Chinese company has run afoul of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors because of its unusual business model that allows users to leave rented bicycles at any public bike rack instead of using designated docking stations, as do most bike share programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rent is too damn high
|3 hr
|Polk Street Pete
|1
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Tue
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Tue
|SeniorlyTeam
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Tue
|Getting
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|162
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 15
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC