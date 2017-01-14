San Francisco Symphony breathes vivid life into Mahler's dark fairy tale
Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, center, with dancers on her side perform with the San Francisco Symphony and chorus in the semi-stage production of Das Klagende Lied conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Baritone Brian Mulligan, center left, and tenor Michael Konig with dancers on each side perform with the San Francisco Symphony and chorus in the semi-stage production of Das Klagende Lied conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|6 hr
|Candiez5096
|20
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Sat
|who votes for Pelosi
|3
|Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wea...
|Fri
|Test
|10
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Jan 11
|Ladybug
|101
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|Jan 11
|All
|149
|Gay Circus
|Jan 11
|Earl
|1
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|Jan 10
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC